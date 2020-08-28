Man shot while banging on door in middle of night

A man was shot after banging on the door of a Kennesaw home in the middle of the night.

Police said around 2:45 a.m. Friday, the man showed up at the house at the corner of Maple Drive and North Avenue. A woman living in the home called 911 reporting the suspicious man, while her husband opened fire through the door.

The man on the other side was hit in the right shoulder. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police think the injured man might know a tenant living in the house. They're now trying to figure out why he came to the house at such an odd hour.

Detectives talked to witnesses, including the shooter and his wife. They also collected evidence from the scene.

No word if any charges will be filed.

Police don't remember ever being called out to the home, which is located in a quiet part of the city.