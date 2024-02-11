Expand / Collapse search
Man shot to death Saturday night on Cleveland Avenue in Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - A man was shot and killed shortly after 10 p.m. Feb. 10 in the 500 block of Cleveland Avenue SW near Dearwood Drive SW. 

Atlanta police say they responded to a person shot call at 10:14 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man who sustained an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It appears that the man had been in a fight with someone before the shooting.

Police were able to identify a suspect who was taken into custody and charged accordingly.

They have not released the names of the victim or the suspect.

The suspect was transported to Fulton County Jail. 

This story is developing.  Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.