Man shot to death Saturday night on Cleveland Avenue in Atlanta

A man was shot and killed shortly after 10 p.m. Feb. 10 in the 500 block of Cleveland Avenue SW near Dearwood Drive SW.

Atlanta police say they responded to a person shot call at 10:14 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man who sustained an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It appears that the man had been in a fight with someone before the shooting.

Police were able to identify a suspect who was taken into custody and charged accordingly.

They have not released the names of the victim or the suspect.

The suspect was transported to Fulton County Jail.

