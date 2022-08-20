Man shot to death at Gwinnett County sports bar, police say

A man is dead after a shooting at a Gwinnett County sports bar and restaurant.

Police said, at 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at Sportstime Bar and Grille on Satellite Boulevard and found a man with at least one gunshot wound.

Police haven't named the victim but said he died. Police said they won't share his name until his family is notified.

Detectives and investigators responded to the bar. The motive is unknown and there's no suspect in custody.

Police want anyone with information to contact detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or www.stopcrimeATL.com.