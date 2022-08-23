Man shot several times, hits pole trying to flee area, police say

article

Police say a driver struck a pole trying to flee a shooting at a DeKalb County gas station early Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. at the Chevron gas station located at Panola and Redan roads. DeKalb County police say officers arrived to find a man in his 50s who appeared to have been shot several times.

Investigators say witnesses saw the man sitting in a car in the parking lot when he was shot. The man then tried to flee the scene. Police say he put the car in gear, hit the gas, and ended up crashing a few hundred feet away into the traffic light pole on the southwest corner of the intersection.

DeKalb County police investigate a shooting near the intersection of Panola and Redan roads on August 23, 2022. (FOX 5)

The man was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

A portion of the road was closed for several hours while police combed over the scene and worked to clear the crash.

The man’s name has not been released.

Investigators are working to identify a suspect.

The DeKalb County Police Homicide Assault Unit is investigating.