Man shot at Pryor Street tent community Monday night

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left a 35-year-old man injured Monday night near a tent community in the Mechanicsville area in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Officers responded to a report of a person shot around 7:31 p.m. on March 10, near 381 Pryor Street SW. Upon arrival, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his right leg. Authorities said he was alert, conscious, and breathing before being transported to the hospital for treatment.

According to a preliminary investigation, the shooting originated within the tent community before the victim was located nearby. Aggravated Assault Unit investigators responded to the scene to determine what led to the incident.

The backstory:

This isn't the first time there has been reported violence in this particular tent community.

A 62-year-old man was also shot on Feb. 21 in the same area. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition. His current condition is unknown and it is unknown if Atlanta police have made any arrests in that case.

Additionally, a woman was shot in mid-May of 2024 during an argument between two men in the homeless camp.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing, and police have not released details about a possible suspect.