Atlanta police are investigating a shooting near Pryor Street and Interstate 20 in the Mechanicsville area.

Police say the victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

As of 11:30 a.m. Friday, police were still on the scene of the shooting, which appears to have taken place in a homeless encampment.

