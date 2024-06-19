Man shot overnight during marijuana dispute in NW Atlanta, police say

A 22-year-old man was shot in a dispute over marijuana overnight in northwest Atlanta, according to Atlanta police.

Zone 1 officers with the Atlanta Police Department responded to a report of a person shot in the 200 block of Harwell Place NW in at approximately 12:46 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a man who had been shot.

He was alert and breathing when he was transported to a nearby hospital.

The preliminary investigation revealed that he was in a physical dispute with an unknown person over marijuana.

Police are still looking for the shooter.