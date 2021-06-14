Man shot outside South Fulton roller rink, police say

article

Police in South Fulton are investigating a shooting outside of a roller skating rink that left a man hospitalized.

The shooting happened around midnight on Monday. Police responded to the shooting at Skate Towne on 5570 Old National Highway.

Police said an unidentified man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to the hospital for treatment.

A bystander told FOX 5 Atlanta the man was shot in the parking lot.

There is no suspect in custody.

