Man shot outside Atlanta strip club, police say

Atlanta police investigated a shooting early Saturday morning outside a club.

Police were investigating on Baker Street between Courtland Street and Piedmont Avenue. Police said the report of shots fired near the Marriott Marquee hotel came at around 1 a.m.

FOX 5 Atlanta confirmed there no one fired shots at the hotel, which was evacuated.

Police had part of the street closed off with crime scene tape outside Gentleman's Club at 134 Baker Street.

Police have not provided details on the victim's condition.

Police haven't made any arrests.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.