Man shot on Garfield Street in LaGrange Wednesday night

LaGrange police are investigating a homicide.

The police department says they responded to a person-shot call shortly after 7 p.m. Dec. 21 in the 100 block of Garfield Street.

Jonathan Daniel has been identified as the victim of the shooting.

At this time, police have not revealed a possible motive or identified a suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or Detective Prichard at (706) 883-2628. Information can also be reported anonymously to Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000 and callers may be eligible for a cash reward.