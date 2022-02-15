Man shot multiple times found dead at Riverdale apartment

A man is dead after a shooting at a Riverdale apartment complex on Monday evening.

Officers were called out around 7:10 p.m. to the 1500 block of Fairway Pointe Drive. Clayton County police said they found man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police investigate a deadly shooting at a Riverdale apartment on Feb. 14, 2022. (FOX 5)

Medics at the scene could not revive the man and he was pronounced dead.

The man’s name has not been released, but police said he was in his late 40s.

Information on a suspect has not been released.

The investigation continues.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

