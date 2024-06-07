Man shot multiple times during carjacking in Atlanta

A violent carjacking that left a man recovering from gunshot wounds is under investigation in southwest Atlanta.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Friday at a package store in the 1400 block of Campbellton Road SW.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers arrived to find a 40-year-old man who had been shot several times. He was responding to medics as he was being rushed to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators learned that the shooting was the result of a carjacking.

They are hoping surveillance video will help them find the shooter or shooters.

The APD Aggravated Assault Unit is investigating.