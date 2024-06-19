Man shot in leg in DeKalb County parking lot, police say

article

DeKalb County police are searching for a gunman in a shooting that sent a man to the hospital on Tuesday night.

Officials say the shooting happened around 8 p.m. on the 2000 block of Flat Shoals Road.

When officers got to the scene, they found the victim, identified only as a 63-year-old man, shot in the leg.

Medics took the man to a local hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Investigators believe the man was shot by someone who was in a vehicle in the parking lot.

Detectives are working to learn more about what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department.