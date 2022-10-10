Man shot, killed while visiting sister's home in LaGrange, police say

LaGrange police said they're searching for multiple suspects in connection with a shooting that killed a man.

Charlie Dudley was visiting his sister at her residence on McGregor Street in LaGrange at around 11 Saturday morning. He was in the front yard when several armed men opened fire on a car just up the street from the Dudley residence. The 61-year-old man was struck by a stray bullet.

"There were multiple shots fired up the street at the Brown Street and Carver Street intersections and as a result of that gunfire, a round had gone further down and struck our victim in his chest," said LaGrange Police Sgt. Brian Brown.

Medics transported Dudley to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

"He was trying to run to the door, but he collapsed, right there on the porch," the victim's sister Yolanda Dudley stated.

Christon Ridgeway (LaGrange Police Department)

Detectives arrested Christon Ridgeway in connection with the deadly shooting. He is behind bars charged with murder and aggravated assault as police detectives search for additional suspects in the case.

"The intended target was the other victim in the case Antonio Harris," said Brown, and right now we believe there was some dispute through social media back and forth."

Police tell FOX 5 Ridgeway isn't cooperating with investigators who are still working to identify the other suspects in the case. Dudley was one of six siblings, part of a close-knit family. His loved ones are demanding justice, urging his killers to come forward.

"Turn yourself in. He was my brother," said Dudley. "He didn't bother nobody. He wouldn't harm a fly. He really wouldn't."

Anyone with information in the case can contact the LaGrange Police Department.