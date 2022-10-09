One man dead in LaGrange shooting, police searching for multiple suspects

LaGrange police said they're searching for multiple suspects in connection with a shooting that killed a man.

The shooting happened Saturday morning somewhere between Brown, Carver and McGregor Street, according to the police.

Officers found a man suffering from a shot to the chest. He was transported to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

That victim was identified as Charlie Dudley. Police believe he was not the intended target.

Back at the crime scene, police located two cars with bullet holes. One of those cars belonged to a man named Antonio Harris, police said. They determined that this was the man the gunmen were aiming for. However, Harris was not injured from the attack.

Through an investigation, police also found that a LaGrange man by the name of Christon Ridgeway was one of the suspects involved in the shooting.

Ridgeway has been apprehended and charged with aggravated assault and Dudley's murder.

Police told FOX 5 Atlanta the investigation is ongoing as they believe more suspects were involved in the shooting.

Investigators are asking for the public's help in making the additional arrests. If you know any information regarding this incident, police ask that you call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or the Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000 to remain anonymous.