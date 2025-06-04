Hall County authorities seek public's help in identifying construction equipment theft suspects

article

Investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help identifying a man and woman suspected in the theft of construction equipment last month.

What we know:

The pair is wanted in connection with the theft of a skid steer and two trailers during the weekend of May 17-18. According to deputies, the skid steer was stolen from a construction site along the 2900 block of Gillsville Highway (Ga. 323), while the trailers were taken from a business on Candler Road (Ga. 60).

Investigators say the suspects were caught on camera entering a black Ram pickup truck near the Midtown Greenway in Gainesville. On May 29, deputies recovered the skid steer and one trailer in that same area.

What we don't know:

The sheriff’s office released surveillance images Wednesday showing the couple walking with a young child, whose face has been blurred to protect their identity. Authorities are working to confirm the identities of the two adults.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the suspects’ identities, whereabouts, or individuals connected to the truck is urged to contact Investigator Buffington at jsbuffington@hallcounty.org.