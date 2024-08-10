Man shot, killed by police inside Cobb County Walgreens Friday night

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place late last night in Cobb County.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. at a Walgreens store at 2670 Cobb Parkway SE where Cobb County police encountered a suspect who was wanted on unspecified charges, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

According to police, officers located the suspect inside the store. The suspect, who has not been officially identified by authorities, was reportedly armed with a gun. During the encounter, the suspect was shot by the police. He was transported to Kennestone Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A family member identified the deceased as Nathan Jenkins. A woman who was on a video call with Jenkins at the time stated that Jenkins had his hands up and was repeatedly telling the officers that his hands were raised. However, according to the woman, the officers spotted what they believed to be a gun, which led to Jenkins being shot multiple times.

"'My hands are up, my hands are up.' I guess, you know, like when you raise your arms, your shirt raises a little, they saw it and they yelled, ‘Gun, gun, gun,’ and they shot him multiple times," the woman said.

Another person on the scene described Jenkins as a person who was always smiling and had a positive energy that attracted people to him. "He was all smiles, everywhere he went. He never cut corners with anybody," the man, believed to be a family member, said.

The GBI is now leading the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. As of now, no further details have been released, and the identity of the suspect has not been officially confirmed by law enforcement.