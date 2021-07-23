Man shot, killed following dispute at southwest Atlanta apartment complex

article

Police in Atlanta are investigating a deadly shooting stemming from a dispute.

It happened around 2:26 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 3700 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive SW. Police said officers, responding to a report of a person shot, found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Police investigate a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in the 3700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW in Atlanta on July 23, 2021. (FOX 5)

Police said the victim and shooter got into an argument, leading to the shooting.

Investigators said they have identified all those involved.

Their names have not been released.

