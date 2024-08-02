Man shot, killed on Camp Creek Parkway in College Park

One man is dead after a shooting Thursday night in the 2700 block of Camp Creek Parkway, police say.

FOX 5 cameras saw the crime scene behind the Big A Food Mart on the corner of Potomac Drive.

Officials with the College Park Police Department have confirmed that the victim was killed in the shooting. His identity has not been released at this time.

Investigators say that they believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

Police have not shared any other information about the incident, except to say they are working tirelessly to gather evidence, interview witnesses and check out leads.

Image 1 of 14 ▼ College Park police investigate a crime scene along Potomac Drive at the Camp Creek bridge just off Camp Creek Parkway in College Park on Aug. 1, 2024. (FOX 5)

"Our priority is to bring those responsible for this senseless act to justice and ensure the safety and well-being of our community," Chief Connie Rogers said.

