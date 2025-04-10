Georgia braces for another round of storms following tragic fatalities

The Brief Renewed warnings from emergency officials in Georgia emphasize the importance of being prepared for severe weather, especially with more storms expected. Recent fatalities include a father and son killed by a falling tree in Columbus and a University of Alabama student who died when a tree collapsed on his tent near Blue Ridge. Glenn Polk, Director of the Spalding County Emergency Management Agency, stresses the need for a severe weather plan and the importance of monitoring conditions and receiving emergency alerts.



Another round of storms is headed for Georgia just days after deadly weather claimed the lives of three people across the state.

It has prompted renewed warnings from emergency officials urging residents to be prepared.

What we know:

The latest fatalities came Sunday in Columbus, when a father and son were killed after a tree fell onto their golf cart at a course during severe weather. The local coroner identified the victims as 58-year-old Matthew Collins Sr. and 29-year-old Matthew Collins Jr. A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $25,000 to help lay them to rest this weekend.

Just a day earlier, a University of Alabama senior camping near Blue Ridge died when a tree collapsed onto his tent early Saturday morning. Another man was also injured in the incident. Although it’s unclear whether weather was a factor, emergency officials say the risks around trees during storms should not be underestimated.

What they're saying:

"We don't know the condition of that tree could be or the outdoor venue where you may be," said Glenn Polk, Director of the Spalding County Emergency Management Agency. "We don't know what those conditions are, but we do know if you got four walls around you and if you can get in the most inner part of that location where you're at, then you have a little bit more barrier between you and the outdoor."

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Spalding County during Monday’s storms, and more severe weather is expected overnight. Polk says the ongoing pattern of dangerous storms is a reminder that planning ahead could save lives.

"It seems like they're becoming more prevalent," Polk said. "So the need for being prepared is just more important now than ever."

Polk stressed the importance of having a severe weather plan and not becoming complacent, even if the worst-case scenarios don’t always happen.

"We don't experience whatever may be forecasted, and we're okay with that," he said. "But we want to be prepared just in case, and we will always be better prepared than not be."

What's next:

Officials are urging residents to monitor weather conditions and ensure they have a way to receive emergency alerts. Local weather apps can provide up-to-date warnings and notifications straight to mobile devices.

