Man shot, killed at South Fulton gas station

article

Police in South Fulton are on the scene of a deadly shooting at a gas station.

It happened at the Chevron service station located at 6129 Old National Highway at the intersection of Flat Shoals Road around 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

South Fulton police confirmed a 23-year-old man was shot in the chest, collapsed, and died next to a gas pump. His name has not been released.

Police investigate a deadly shooting at a gas station on the corner of Old National Highway and Flat Shoals Road in South Fulton on Feb. 16, 2021. (FOX 5)

Details surrounding the deadly shooting have not been released.

Police are searching for the shooter, but have not released any suspect description.

Advertisement

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.