Man shot in the chest in Decatur CVS parking lot

A 22-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the chest at a Decatur CVS.

DeKalb County police say the victim was sitting in a vehicle at the drugstore on Glenwood Road when a suspect opened fire.

The victim ran across the street, but was followed by the shooter.

Image 1 of 21 ▼ Crime scene tape surrounds the CVS store located in the 4000 block of Glenwood Road in DeKalb County on March 12, 2024. (FOX 5)

EMS took the 22-year-old to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene shortly at 6:30 p.m. and saw crime scene tape surrounding the parking lot of the CVS and several businesses across the street.

Police said this is an active scene in an ongoing investigation.

