Man shot in the butt flags down Georgia State University officer

A Georgia State University officer was tasked with the odd job of tending to a man who had been shot in the buttocks on Saturday night.

Campus police confirmed the 25-year-old man was not a GSU student and that the shooting happened at a different location.

The man reportedly walked from the initial location to 120 Piedmont Avenue NE for help. That address belongs to a RaceTrac gas station that was recently shut down due to safety concerns, as well as The Mix, an off-campus student housing option for GSU. Multiple shootings have happened in the area over the last few years.

Police have not yet discovered where the actual shooting took place.

This investigation remains ongoing.

If you know anything else about this case, give Atlanta Police a call.