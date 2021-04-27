Man shot in stomach outside of SW Atlanta convenience store

article

Atlanta police are searching for a gunman in a shooting outside of a convenience store early Tuesday morning.

Police say the 22-year-old victim was shot in the stomach outside the Family Food Mart on Atlanta Avenue.

Medics rushed the man to Grady Memorial Hospital. He's now in critical condition.

While conscious before transport, the victim told police he did not know why he was shot or who shot him.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation into the shooting, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

