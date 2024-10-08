Man shot at Gwinnett County Jail was wearing body armor, with young daughter

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating a shooting involving deputies with the Gwinnet County Sheriff's Office that took place outside the Gwinnett County Jail on Monday.

The incident took place on Oct. 7 and involved Emmanuel Patrick Bearden, 44, of Peachtree Corners, who was shot by deputies and is currently in critical but stable condition, according to the GBI. No deputies were injured.

According to preliminary reports, Bearden entered the Gwinnett County Jail around 3:10 p.m. wearing body armor and accompanied by his young daughter. When deputies attempted to question Bearden and screen him through security, he became hostile. Bearden then carried his daughter to his car, retrieved multiple firearms, and began shooting at the deputies. The deputies returned fire, hitting Bearden.

Officers immediately provided medical aid, and Bearden was transported to a local hospital, the GBI said. His daughter was unharmed during the incident and has since been reunited with family members.

The GBI has charged Bearden with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, with additional charges expected. The GBI will conduct an independent investigation, and once complete, the case file will be handed over to the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office for review.