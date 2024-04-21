Man shot during robbery on Trinity Ave. SW, Atlanta police say

A 47-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound shortly after 10:30 p.m. April 20 in the 200 block of Trinity Ave SW, according to Atlanta police.

Police say that Zone 5 officers responded to a person shot call and found the man. He was transported to an area hospital by EMS and was stable at that time.

The preliminary investigation indicates he was shot while being robbed.

It is not known if any arrests have been made or if police have any suspects.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.