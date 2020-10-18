Man shot during robbery attempt, DeKalb police investigate

DeKalb County police are investigating after a man was shot during an attempted robbery at his home Sunday.

The victim, described by as a male in his 30's, came home to find several unknown people inside. At some point the victim was shot multiple times, police said.

According to investigators, he was taken to a nearby hospital where he was list in critical but stable condition.

Police said it is unclear exactly how many individuals were inside of the home during the incident.

Other details surrounding the incident were not immediately available.

An investigation continues.

