Man shot during road rage incident in Buford, police say

article

Police in Gwinnett County are investigating after finding a man shot during what investigators are calling a road rage incident that ended in a Buford-area shopping center on Monday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the parking lot of the Gateway shopping center located in the 3700 block of Buford Drive a little after 1:30 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting in that shopping center’s parking lot.

Police said officers found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Gwinnett County police say a man was shot during a road rage incident in Buford on April 5, 2021. (FOX 5)

Investigators said the shooter also was the original 911 caller. That person remained at the scene and met with officers.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene shortly after the incident. Police had roped off a section of the parking lot and crime scene investigators were seen documenting the scene.

Advertisement

Police spent the afternoon speaking with witnesses and collecting evidence. Investigators were not immediately clear as to what led to the shooting.

Gwinnett County police say a man was shot during a road rage incident in Buford on April 5, 2021. (FOX 5)

No charges have been filed yet.

The names of those involved have not been released.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.