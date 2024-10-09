Man shot during attempt to thwart robbery at southwest Atlanta store

article

A man was shot while trying to stop an armed robbery at a southwest Atlanta store, Atlanta police say.

It happened just before 3 p.m. in the 3500 block of Martin Luther King Junior Drive NW. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers arrived to find a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder.

He was alert, conscious, and breathing when he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the man was able to chase away the robber, but not before being shot.

The name of the man has not been released.

A good description of the shooter was not immediately available.

APD’s Aggravated Assault Unit is investigating.