Man found shot to death in vehicle on Cobb County road

Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man in Cobb County on Thursday.

Officials say they were called to the 2200 block of Powers Ferry Road after reports of an injured man inside a vehicle.

At the scene, officers found 43-year-old Powder Springs resident Curtis Coleman dead from a gunshot wound.

Police have determined that Coleman's death was a homicide.

Details about the shooting are limited at this time, and officials have not determined what led up to Coleman's killing or the identity of the gunman.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (770) 499-3945.