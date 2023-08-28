Man found shot to death at Gwinnett County apartment complex

Gwinnett County police are searching for a shooter who left a man dead at an apartment complex late Sunday night.

Residents heard multiple shots fired around 10 p.m. at the Gwinnett Pointe Apartments, which is located on the 7100 block of Dunleaf Arc Way.

When officers got to the scene, they found the man already dead in the breezeway of one of the buildings.

Detectives think the man may have run to the building and banged on multiple doors looking for help before he collapsed.

Police are unsure where the man was shot, but they say there was a blood trail from the apartments to the nearby woods.

At this time, investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting and identify any possible suspects. They're also trying to determine the victim's identity.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Gwinnett County Police Department.