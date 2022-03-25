Man found shot to death in doorway of NW Atlanta home, police say

article

Police are investigating a deadly shooting of a man whose body was found in the doorway of an Atlanta home early Friday morning.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say around 1:45 a.m. Friday they responded to reports of a person shot on the 2600 block of Baker Road NW.

At the scene, officers found the body of a man lying in the doorway of one of the homes.

Police tell FOX 5 that they have found a lot of ballistics evidence in the street and that a neighbor has provided video evidence.

Investigators have not released the victim's identity but have said he's a man in his 30s who did not live at the home.

Officials believe they have information about a possible suspect, but did not disclose that information or the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

