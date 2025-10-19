Second shooting in days at troubled Camelot Condos critically injures man

Image 1 of 6 ▼ A man was shot twice at the Camelot Condos in South Fulton on Saturday. (FOX 5)

The Brief A man was shot multiple times Saturday night at Camelot Condominiums in South Fulton, marking the second shooting there in just a few days. The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition. The Camelot Condos complex has a long history of fires, homicides, and financial misconduct, prompting calls for demolition from residents and city leaders.



A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times Saturday night at a South Fulton apartment complex long known for violence and safety issues, police said.

Shooting at Camelot Condos

What we know:

Officers responded to the Camelot Condominiums in the 5600 block of Old National Highway just after 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting — the second in just a few days at the property.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Authorities have not released details about possible shooters.

The backstory:

On Thursday afternoon, another man was found shot multiple times at the same complex and later died from his injuries at Grady Memorial Hospital, police said.

Camelot Condos problems

The Camelot Condominiums, located off Old National Highway, have long been plagued by structural issues, safety concerns, and recurring crime.

Over the past five years, at least four major fires have occurred at the complex. In a 2020 blaze, 24 families were displaced, and investigators later alleged that insurance funds meant for victims were misappropriated by homeowners' association officials.

The property has also seen consistent violence. By 2023, six homicides had been recorded there in one year, prompting residents and city leaders to call for the complex’s demolition.

More recently, in July 2025, the HOA director was arrested on forgery, fraud, and theft by deception charges tied to alleged financial misconduct.

Police are continuing to investigate Saturday’s shooting.