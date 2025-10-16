Man shot, killed at Camelot Condominiums in South Fulton

The Brief A man was found shot twice Thursday afternoon at Camelot Condominiums in South Fulton. The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. South Fulton Police are investigating, with detectives and crime scene units still gathering evidence.



Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday afternoon at the Camelot Condominiums off Old National Highway.

Shooting off Old National Highway

What we know:

Officers were called to 5655 Old National Highway around 3:02 p.m. after reports of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from two gunshot wounds.

The victim was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or identified the man who was killed.

It’s also unclear if officers have any suspects, whether a weapon was recovered, or if the shooting was caught on camera.

Camelot Condo past issues

Dig deeper:

The Camelot Condominiums complex, located off Old National Highway in South Fulton, has long been plagued by structural, safety and criminal concerns.

Over the past five years, at least four major fires have struck buildings within the complex. In one 2020 blaze, 24 families were displaced, and subsequent scrutiny revealed that insurance funds meant for victims may have been misappropriated by HOA officials.

The property has also seen heavy violence. By 2023, six homicides were recorded there in one year alone, prompting city leaders and residents to call for its demolition.

More recently, in July 2025, the HOA director was arrested on forgery, fraud and theft by deception charges tied to alleged financial misconduct at the complex.