Man shot after getting gas in SW Atlanta, police say

Atlanta police are looking for three young men who shot a man at a gas station overnight.

Officials say the shooting happened at Pryor Road and University Avenue. shortly after 2 a.m. Friday.

The victim told police he went inside to pay for his gas and when he returned to his vehicle, three young men with a gun told him not to turn around.

Investigators say the man did turn around and was then shot in the shoulder.

The victim, who is described as a man in his 40s, was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

The three suspects took off in a white sedan after the shooting. Police are not sure of the vehicle's make or model.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance camera footage to see if they can identify anyone involved.

If you have any information that could help in the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

