Man shot and killed at SE Atlanta mobile home park

Atlanta police are looking for a gunman who shot and killed a man at a mobile home park.

Police say they were called to the Colony South Mobile Home Park on the 2500 block of Jonesboro Road around 7:46 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

When they got to the scene, officers found a male victim with a gunshot wound. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Investigators say they are working to figure out what led up to the shooting and who may be responsible.

The name of the victim has not been released.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

