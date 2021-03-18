Man shot 3 times while working during NBA All-Star weekend

A man said he’s grateful to be alive after he was shot three times during NBA All-Star weekend.

The shooting happened in a parking lot on busy Peachtree Street just north of 7th Street NE near several Midtown nightclubs and restaurants.

Keith Jones said he’s an immobilizer and "booter" for the city of Atlanta.

Although he’s in a lot of pain, he said he is grateful to be alive and that he was shot while trying to make the city safer.

"The last thing I remember is they were loading me into the ambulance," Keith Jones said.

Nightmares still haunt Keith Jones.

Advertisement

"I close my eyes and I can see the gunshot flash. That’s all I can see," Jones said.

"I was doing my job and checking plates that didn’t pay for parking and came across these guys busting a window trying to get into someone else’s car and I didn’t know it. When they saw me I said ‘WHOA!’ They jumped back in the car and pulled a gun and started shooting," Jones described.

Jones was hit in his face, knee, and thumb.

"When I made it to the hospital the doctor said that I was blessed," Jones said. "Luckily he said my mouth was open when it shot. It went in my mouth and out my cheek. It missed my teeth."

It’s a long road ahead for Jones. He isn’t able to apply for workers comp because he was hired as an individual contractor for the company.

"Prior to me working the lot I’ve seen busted windows from cars. People were already breaking into cars but I didn’t think they would do it with people around," Jones said.

Jones is warning those going out to stay alert.

"When you have a function in Atlanta you should keep your head on a swivel and be aware of your surroundings," Jones said.

Atlanta police said the men responsible are still out there.

"Y’all don’t have to pull a gun. Y’all don’t have to take a life for something you were going to steal from a gun. There’s nothing in a car that’s worth somebody's life," Jones said.

Jones has set up a GoFundMe to help with recovery costs. Those who would like to donate can click here.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department or Atlanta Crime Stoppers.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.