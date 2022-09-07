Man shoots robber with bag of drugs, returns bag to owner, police say

Atlanta police are searching for a man who shot a robber trying to make off with a backpack full of illegal narcotics before returning the bag to its owner at a bus station.

The Atlanta Police Department said officers arrested the bag's owner and the robbery suspect faces charges from a hospital bed. Police did not indicate the alleged robber's injuries were life-threatening.

Police said an officer patrolling the area first saw a man in the bathroom of a Greyhound bus station at 254 Peachtree Street going through a brown backpack. Police said the person inside the bathroom explained he'd been hit in the head and his bag was taken.

Later, a restroom attendant flagged down the officer to tell him about a gun someone left in the restroom.

Investigators believed someone took the backpack from its owner before an unknown man shot them. The alleged robber dropped the stolen backpack after being shot, police said, and the shooter returned the bag to the robbery victim.

Police learned the backpack was actually a stash of illegal drugs. The backpack's owner faces drug charges and was accused of illegally possession the gun found in the bathroom.

Police said the robbery suspect and victim knew each other.

Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to call investigators at 404-546-4236.