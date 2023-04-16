Man shoots himself during security pat down at Atlanta establishment

It appears that a man accidentally shot himself in the foot last night during a security pat down.

It happened shortly before 11:15 p.m. April 15 at an establishment at 683 Lee St. SW, according to Atlanta Police Department.

The man was conscious, alert, and breathing, and was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Atlanta Police Department has launched an ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. The preliminary information is subject to change as new details emerge.

