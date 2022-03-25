Man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 armed robbery in Cobb County

article

A Cobb County jury found a man guilty on multiple counts in connection to a 2019 armed robbery.

Mackey faced charges on two counts of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, and three counts of false imprisonment.

Following the jury's verdict, a superior court judge then sentenced 48-year-old Michael Mackey to life in prison without the possibility of parole, the Cobb County District Attorney's Office announced Friday.

Mackey was charged in connection to an armed robbery on July 24, 2019 at the Cash America Pawn store located at 316 Cobb Parkway South. According to authorities, Mackey went into the store disguised as a construction worker. He also used a wig to cover his face.

Officials said Nicholas Swaby accompanied Mackey.

"Mackey pointed a replica revolver pellet pistol at two female employees and forced them into a closet with a third employee while Swaby stole jewelry," investigators said.

Mackey and Swaby left the area in a white Crown Victoria vehicle which appearing to having markings usually seen on a taxi, police said.

Marietta Police and Cobb County Police assisted in the investigation.

A Cobb County officer spotted the suspected vehicle and was then led on a high-speed chase on I-285 southbound.

Several minutes later, the officer ended the pursuit and arrested Mackey. Swaby was found by K9 units. Police also recovered the bag of stolen jewelry.

Swaby entered a guilty and was sentenced in 2021.

In a statement released to FOX 5, Assistant District Attorney Tony Norton said:

"Mackey is a dangerous career criminal. Our trial team was able to secure justice by presenting a strong case to the jury to allow them to see through his disguise and hold him accountable for his actions. We were able to do so thanks to the hard work and dedication of the Marietta Police and Cobb County Police Departments."

