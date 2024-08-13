Man sentenced for theft of $49K in stolen checks from mail drop box

article

A man will spend 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing mail from the Fayette County Post Office.

Christopher Smith was caught by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office during a covert operation on July 30. The investigation was prompted by numerous complaints about stolen items from the mail drop box and attempts to tamper with it. When deputies searched the car, they found more than 200 checks in the sports utility vehicle (SUV) totaling over $49,000 in bill payments. Those items were found in a box labeled "United States Postal Service."

Smith was charged with 52 counts of identity fraud and one count of illegal possession of mail. He entered a blind plea deal, resulting in a 40-year sentence, with 15 years to serve in prison and the remainder to spend on probation.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office shows off the stolen mail seized during a covert operation on June 30, 2023. (Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

Smith was the passenger in the vehicle, driven by John Turner, who is awaiting trial.

The mail drop box was eventually removed due to the number of thefts.