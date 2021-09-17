Man sentenced to 25 years for raping elderly woman at McDonough senior home

article

A McDonough man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison and probation after pleading guilty to raping a 76-year-old woman at a Henry County senior living facility.

Travale Farris, 29, pleaded guilty on Thursday to rape, aggravated sexual battery, kidnapping, false imprisonment, burglary, exploitation, intimidation of an elder person, and three counts of criminal attempt to commit a felony.

Officials say the charges stem from Feb. 5, when Farris was seen on a Ring doorbell camera trying to open apartment doors at the Heritage at McDonough Senior Living Center. He was able to get into one of the apartments and raped the 76-year-old woman living there.

Farris was arrested in March after investigators were able to get a match on DNA left at the scene.

"This was a horrific crime and we are grateful to bring justice for this survivor," Henry County District Attorney Darius Pattillo said. "We wanted to ensure that Mr. Farris cannot harm any more of our county’s elderly population. Under this sentence, there is no possibility of parole and he must serve every day of that 25 years and continue to be supervised by officers for the rest of his life."

Along with the prison sentence, Farris will spend the rest of his life on probation, must register as a sex offender, and can not have any contact with the victims or the senior living center.

