Man sentenced to life without parole for deadly Acworth home invasion

article

A Cobb County man has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole after being convicted of orchestrating a deadly home invasion.

PREVIOUS STORY: Another arrest in deadly shooting of Acworth teen

Rodney Jacob Sanders, 26, was found guilty of multiple charges, including voluntary manslaughter, felony murder, aggravated assault, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery, among others.

The case stems from a series of events that began on May 16, 2023, when Sanders and three accomplices—Cibias Vieira, Jaiden Crawford, and David Travis—attempted to burglarize a home in Acworth while the homeowner was away. Following the initial break-in, Sanders returned to the residence under the guise of helping with door repairs caused by the burglary. While pretending to assist, Sanders provided information about the home’s interior to his accomplices.

Later that evening, the three co-defendants returned to the residence while the homeowner and his girlfriend were inside. As the victim tried to block their entry by bracing against the door, he called to his girlfriend to "get the gun." In response, two of the assailants fired through the door, fatally wounding the homeowner.

During the trial, the three accomplices testified against Sanders, identifying him as the mastermind behind the crime. All three co-defendants have been sentenced: Vieira and Travis each received 35 years, with 25 to serve, while Crawford was sentenced to 20 years, with 15 to serve.

Cobb County Superior Court Judge Angela Z. Brown handed down Sanders’ sentence, ensuring he will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

"This life sentence ensures Sanders is held fully accountable for his actions and serves as a reminder that such crimes will not be tolerated in Cobb County," said District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr. "We are grateful to the jurors, law enforcement, and our prosecution team for their dedication in bringing justice to the victim and his family."

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Jason D. Treadaway and Karyn Boothe. Sanders was represented by attorney Kevin J. Rodgers.