Man sentenced for killing mother in East Point motel for allegedly poisoning him

A man has been convicted and sentenced for the death of his mother at a motel in East Point in January 2021.

32-year-old John Headspeth believed his mother and her boyfriend were trying to kill him by adding poison to his food and drinks in the months leading up to his mother's death, according to Fulton County District Attorney's Office.

On Jan. 27, 2021, Headspeth confronted his mother and her boyfriend in a motel room that he was sharing with them. The DA's office says Headspeth first pointed a gun at the boyfriend and told his mother say a prayer. After she did so, Headspeth shot his mother at close range.

Following the shooting, his sister, who was also in the room, ran into the hallway and Headspeth gave chase. He reportedly shot at his sister and stole her cell phone. He then left the motel.

His sister's children were present during the incident.

Headspeth surrendered to the East Point Police Department later that day. He claimed his actions were "righteous and justified" due to his unfounded belief that he was being poisoned.

There was no evidence to support those claims and Headspeth was found guilty of Murder, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree. Judge Scott McAfee sentenced the Defendant to life with the possibility of parole plus 20 years to serve following the trial.

