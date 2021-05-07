Police: Man selling water shot during argument in Atlanta

article

A fight over money between two people selling water in southwest Atlanta ended in gunfire.

Atlanta police say the shooting happened around 7 p.m. Thursday near Northside Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

According to investigators, the two men were selling water in the area when they started fighting over money.

At some point, police say the argument escalated when one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other man. The suspect, who has not been identified, then fled the area on foot.

Paramedics rushed the shooting victim in stable condition.

Police say they're still working to figure out what happened and trying to identify any suspects.

