Man runs through streets with TV to highlight 'racial bias' in Arbery shooting

The death of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black man who was shot and killed by two white men in February while running in a south Georgia neighborhood has restarted the conversation of racial bias.

Gregory McMichael, 64, and son Travis McMichael, 34, shot and killed Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia, on Feb. 23. The pair told police at the time that the 25-year-old resembled a neighborhood burglar. Two months later, the Georgia Department of Investigation was called in to investigate after a video of the deadly encounter was made public. Both father and son were arrested and face murder charges.

The video has sparked protests against racial violence. The case is receiving national attention and providing a new opportunity to explore the question of racial bias in society.

Richard Demick, a former youth pastor and white man, reportedly ran two miles with a TV on his shoulder in Vero Beach, Florida, on May 8, in response to the perceived racial bias that led to the shooting of Arbery.

Demick reportedly ran through his neighborhood as part of a virtual protest on what would have been Arbery’s birthday.

Demick told Insider that he didn’t believe it mattered how “suspicious” he appeared, that being white alone was enough to save him from meeting Arbery’s fate.

Footage shows Demick running shirtless with a TV on his shoulder. He says, panting: “Going on a nice leisurely jog here, in the South, in a suburb, carrying a TV, and perfectly safe. I wonder why that is? I run with Ahmaud.”

Georgia Attorney General Christopher Carr has appointed a new special prosecutor to the case. Carr has also formally asked the U.S. Department of Justice to conduct the investigation into how Arbery’s death was handled.

The GBI has also been requested to look into the conduct of the district attorneys of the Brunswick and Waycross judicial circuits in connection with the deadly shooting.

Storyful contributed to this report.