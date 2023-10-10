Man running across America to honor veterans making his way through Georgia

It's hard to miss Noah Coughlan as he is running down the street, pushing a stroller with a huge American flag. Coughlan is making a solo trip across the country to pay tribute to military men and women.

"I'm doing a 3500-mile run across the United States. This is a huge tribute, a giant thank you to the men and women of the American military," Coughlan said.

He left Washington State on Memorial Day and plans to finish his trek across the country in Miami on Veterans Day.

"A big reason for the run was the timing of our World War II vets. They're all approaching the age of 100," Coughlan said.

He's making the 167-day journey alone but says he's met some amazing people along the way, including some World War II veterans like 98-year-old Leornard Paulsen from Spokane, Washington who served in the Navy. He also stopped to talk to 102-year-old Arnold Haspert and 101-year-old Everett Atkinson. Both men served in the Air Force.

"I think the world of them, the greatest generation. I just wanted to put them first and foremost on this big run. I just wanted to sit down with them and talk to them, and they were more than happy to tell their stories," he said.

Coughlan runs an average of 22 miles a day. With about a month to go, he's now making his way through Georgia.

He slowed down long enough to take a look at the Veterans Memorial as he went through Kennesaw. He says he often thinks about those who made the ultimate sacrifice and those who came home and continue to serve in other ways.

"Many times they come home and continue to serve in their community as far as firefighters, teachers, sheriffs, pilots and other ways," said Coughlan.

This is the fourth time Coughlan has run across America. The first three treks were to call attention to rare diseases. This time it's all about honoring veterans and active duty men and women in the military.

"Let them know they're important. Their service isn't forgotten. There's a grateful population that looks up to them, and whatever they need, we're here to support them," he said.

You can keep up with Coughlan's journey online at run4revival.org