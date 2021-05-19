Man robs, fires at victims' feet before fleeing, sheriff's office says

article

He robbed two elderly women at gunpoint and fired at their feet before leaving, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said.

Bahbi Kelske was arrested and booked into the Clayton County jail on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said Kelske held up the two women at gunpoint for their vehicle in front of the Dollar Tree located at 11337 Tara Blvd. in the Centre at Lovejoy shopping center. Deputies said he then fired five founds at the victims’ feet before taking off northbound on Tara Blvd.

Deputies said Kelske made it only five miles before being arrested.

Investigator said they found the firearm used in the robbery in his vehicle.

