Man robbed at gunpoint inside Atlanta apartment complex; suspects on the loose

The Brief A man was robbed at gunpoint by two 17-year-olds in a stairwell at Parkside at Quarry Yard apartments in northwest Atlanta. The victim was forced to hand over valuables, including debit and insurance cards, phones, headphones, and keys. The armed suspects are still at large, with the victim noting his phone's continued pinging at the location suggesting their close presence. The incident prompted the victim to flee and seek help at a nearby gas station, where he called 911.



A man says he was robbed at gunpoint at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta. The man claims he ran to a nearby gas station for help.

"I just wanted to survive," the victim, who did not want to be named for this story, said.

Two 17-year-olds robbed him at gunpoint are still on the run.

"I told my friend I was outside. He came and got me and took me all the way up to the top floor. We were just talking," the victim said.

The victim says it happened in the stairwell at the Parkside at Quarry Yard apartment complex on Donald Lee Hollowell on Monday. He says he did not know the second teen would be there.

"He went back to the door and came back to me and said, 'give me everything you got,' and they both pulled out guns. One had a gun to my chest, and one pulled it out of his pants. They pulled my bookbag off and told me to give them everything," the victim said.

Debit and insurance cards, phones, headphones, keys were taken. The victim says things can be replaced, but he cannot.

"I gave them everything that I had," the victim said. "Then they told me to leave, and that's when I ran to the gas station and called 911."

Atlanta police confirm they are investigating.

The man believes the teens responsible are still there.

"I know they are still here because my phone is still pinging over here," the victim said. "I never thought this would happen to me. I never thought he would do this to me. I've never been robbed a day in my life."

FOX 5 reached out to the apartment complex as well but has yet to receive a response.