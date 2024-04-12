Man reportedly stabbed by roommate in Edgewood neighborhood, Atlanta police say

A 34-year-old man was reportedly stabbed by his roommate on Thursday night, according to Atlanta Police Department.

APD says Zone 6 officers responded to the stabbing on Montgomery Street NE near Hosea L Williams Drive NE around 8:30 p.m. April 12.

Initial findings indicate the man was stabbed by his roommate during a fight.

The victim was transported to an area hospital.

The potential suspect left the scene before police arrived.

The Domestic Violence Unit is investigating the incident.